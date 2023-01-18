UBS Group Increases Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $68.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.42.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $62.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average is $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

