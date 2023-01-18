Head to Head Contrast: EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) & Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for EMCORE and Himax Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCORE 0 2 0 0 2.00 Himax Technologies 0 3 0 0 2.00

EMCORE presently has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 185.09%. Himax Technologies has a consensus price target of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 28.21%. Given EMCORE’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe EMCORE is more favorable than Himax Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

EMCORE has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himax Technologies has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EMCORE and Himax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCORE -19.60% -13.30% -9.30% Himax Technologies 24.24% 41.04% 21.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EMCORE and Himax Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCORE $124.13 million 0.35 -$24.33 million ($0.65) -1.75 Himax Technologies $1.55 billion 0.85 $436.90 million $1.93 3.91

Himax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than EMCORE. EMCORE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Himax Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.9% of EMCORE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of EMCORE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Himax Technologies beats EMCORE on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices. The company also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays; in-cell touch and display driver integration single-chip solutions; light-emitting diode driver and power management ICs; and liquid crystal on silicon microdisplays for augmented reality (AR) devices and head-up displays for the automotive industry. In addition, it offers complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor image sensors and wafer-level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing, and ultra-low power AI image sensing, which are used in various applications, such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical devices, home appliance, Internet of Things, etc. The company markets its display drivers and display-related products to panel manufacturers, agents or distributors, module manufacturers, and assembly houses; and non-driver products to camera module manufacturers, optical engine manufacturers, and television system manufacturers. Himax Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.

