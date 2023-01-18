Critical Survey: Union Dental (OTCMKTS:UDHI) and LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

Union Dental (OTCMKTS:UDHI – Get Rating) and LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Union Dental and LifeStance Health Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Dental N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LifeStance Health Group $667.51 million 3.06 -$307.20 million ($0.80) -6.80

Union Dental has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LifeStance Health Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Dental N/A N/A N/A LifeStance Health Group -33.77% -18.01% -14.14%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Union Dental and LifeStance Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Union Dental has a beta of 4.72, indicating that its share price is 372% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LifeStance Health Group has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Union Dental and LifeStance Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Dental 0 0 0 0 N/A LifeStance Health Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

LifeStance Health Group has a consensus target price of $8.21, suggesting a potential upside of 50.89%. Given LifeStance Health Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LifeStance Health Group is more favorable than Union Dental.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.5% of LifeStance Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of LifeStance Health Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LifeStance Health Group beats Union Dental on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Union Dental

Union Dental Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides detal services in the United States. The company operates a network of dental providers, the Dental Referral, who provide dental services through the network to union members in accordance with arrangements between UDC and various labor unions. It also manages the operation of a general dental practice. The company is based in Coral Springs, Florida.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. In addition, the company operates outpatient mental health platform as well as offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers in 32 states. It serves children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

