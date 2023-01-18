Reviewing Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) and Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) and Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and Heartland Financial USA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) $762.74 million 6.18 $319.02 million $1.46 15.84 Heartland Financial USA $717.70 million 2.76 $219.92 million $4.69 9.94

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland Financial USA. Heartland Financial USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

59.8% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and Heartland Financial USA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 0 1 1 0 2.50 Heartland Financial USA 0 2 0 0 2.00

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.11%. Heartland Financial USA has a consensus target price of $53.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.09%. Given Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is more favorable than Heartland Financial USA.

Volatility & Risk

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland Financial USA has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heartland Financial USA pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Heartland Financial USA has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and Heartland Financial USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 29.01% 11.03% 1.63% Heartland Financial USA 27.90% 11.88% 1.08%

Summary

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) beats Heartland Financial USA on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises non-farm/non-residential real estate, construction/land development, residential mortgage, consumer, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides internet banking, mobile banking and voice response information, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, and automatic account transfer services, as well as safe deposit boxes and the United States savings bonds. In addition, the company writes policies for commercial and personal lines of business, including insurance for property, casualty, life, health, and employee benefits. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through 160 branch locations that included 76 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 5 branches in Alabama, and 1 branch in New York City. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate mortgage loans; small business loans; agricultural loans; consumer loans comprising motor vehicle and home improvement loans, home equity line of credit, and fixed rate home equity and personal lines of credit; and credit cards for commercial, business, and personal use. In addition, it provides online banking, mobile banking, telephone banking, bill payment, automated clearing house, wire transfer, zero balance account, transaction reporting, lock box, remote deposit capture, accounts receivable, investment sweep account, reconciliation, treasury management, wealth management, trust, foreign exchange, and various fraud prevention services, such as check and electronic positive pay, as well as commercial purchasing and merchant credit cards, debit cards, and automated teller machines. Further, the company offers investment services, such as mutual funds, annuities, retirement products, education savings products, and brokerage services, as well as vehicle, property and casualty, and life and disability insurance products. Additionally, it is involved in the community development, consumer finance, multi-line insurance agency, and property management businesses. The company operates through 129 banking locations in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas, and California. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa.

