Reviewing Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) & MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC)

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) and MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bassett Furniture Industries and MasterBrand’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bassett Furniture Industries $486.53 million 0.35 $18.04 million $6.85 2.72 MasterBrand $2.86 billion 0.37 $182.60 million N/A N/A

MasterBrand has higher revenue and earnings than Bassett Furniture Industries.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bassett Furniture Industries 13.22% 13.92% 5.98% MasterBrand N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Bassett Furniture Industries and MasterBrand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

57.0% of Bassett Furniture Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Bassett Furniture Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bassett Furniture Industries and MasterBrand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bassett Furniture Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A MasterBrand 0 1 1 0 2.50

MasterBrand has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.78%. Given MasterBrand’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MasterBrand is more favorable than Bassett Furniture Industries.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores and single-vendor branded retailers. The Logistical Services segment offers shipping, delivery, and warehousing services. The company was founded by John David Bassett, Sr. in 1902 and is headquartered in Bassett, VA.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc. manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

