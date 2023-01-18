Arrayit (OTCMKTS:ARYC) versus SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) Financial Survey

Arrayit (OTCMKTS:ARYC – Get Rating) and SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arrayit and SeqLL’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrayit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SeqLL $210,000.00 22.16 -$3.70 million ($0.34) -1.15

Arrayit has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SeqLL.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.2% of SeqLL shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.0% of Arrayit shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of SeqLL shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Arrayit and SeqLL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrayit N/A N/A N/A SeqLL -2,406.90% -62.21% -41.15%

Risk and Volatility

Arrayit has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeqLL has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Arrayit and SeqLL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrayit 0 0 0 0 N/A SeqLL 0 0 1 0 3.00

SeqLL has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 666.09%.

About Arrayit

Arrayit Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing and marketing life science tools and integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation, biological function and diagnostics. Its products include microarrayers, Microarray Scanners, DNA Microarrays, Protein Microarrays, Microarray Printing, Microarray Substrate Slides, Microarray Instrument, Amplification & Labeling, purification kits, Microarray Tools, buffers and solutions, microarray Cleanrooms, Books & software, CGH Microarrays and Microarray Platforms. The company provides tools and services to genomic research centres, pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, government agencies and biotechnology companies. Arrayit was founded by Todd J. Martinsky in November 1999 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About SeqLL

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc., and Tetracore, Inc. It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

