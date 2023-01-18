Brokerages Set UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) PT at $17.68

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.68.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PATH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of PATH opened at $14.36 on Friday. UiPath has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative net margin of 34.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $262.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $25,242.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 393,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,276.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,515,341 shares in the company, valued at $20,457,103.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $25,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 393,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,276.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,500 shares of company stock worth $391,911. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 5.3% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 16.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,484 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 7.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 11.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 0.9% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

