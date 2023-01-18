DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives $76.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.79.

Several research firms have recently commented on DD. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $84.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after buying an additional 1,774,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 178.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,935,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,627,000 after buying an additional 1,240,994 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,530,000 after buying an additional 1,183,622 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $50,341,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after buying an additional 635,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

