Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives $31.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America raised Golar LNG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golar LNG

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter worth $3,676,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 2.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 2.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,708 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 6.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 9.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.75. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.18 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 218.75% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Analysts predict that Golar LNG will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Golar LNG

(Get Rating)

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.