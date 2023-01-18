Analysts Set PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Target Price at $29.75

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PACW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut PacWest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PACW stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

Insider Transactions at PacWest Bancorp

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,749,132.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,086 shares in the company, valued at $26,320,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,749,132.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,320,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $428,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 985,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,826,028.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,854,000 after purchasing an additional 336,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,040,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,525,000 after buying an additional 904,694 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,052,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,794,000 after purchasing an additional 386,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

