Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Receives C$76.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$76.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MG. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Magna International to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Magna International to C$83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Magna International to C$62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Insider Activity at Magna International

In other Magna International news, Senior Officer Matteo Del Sorbo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.11, for a total transaction of C$380,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$713,074.59.

Magna International Trading Up 1.9 %

TSE MG opened at C$87.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.55. Magna International has a 52 week low of C$63.55 and a 52 week high of C$111.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.93 billion and a PE ratio of 19.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$80.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$76.62.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.34 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Magna International will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.613 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

