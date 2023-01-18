Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Receives $103.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.60.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Puma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Puma Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUMSY opened at $6.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73. Puma has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $11.10.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

