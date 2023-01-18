IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives $20.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on IMAX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Benchmark reduced their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IMAX from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on IMAX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IMAX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IMAX news, CMO Denny Tu sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $103,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

IMAX Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 164.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of IMAX by 1,905.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMAX opened at $16.13 on Friday. IMAX has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $21.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $902.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.74, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.39 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts anticipate that IMAX will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About IMAX

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

Featured Stories

