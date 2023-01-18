Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives $218.03 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.58.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Workday from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $166.69 on Friday. Workday has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $260.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.43 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at $13,483,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Workday by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $8,350,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Workday by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 813,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,135,000 after purchasing an additional 519,342 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Workday by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 260,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,541,000 after purchasing an additional 74,910 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

