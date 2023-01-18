Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives $226.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $226.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Generac from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Generac Trading Up 0.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Generac by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,345,000 after acquiring an additional 814,325 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Generac by 652.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,556,000 after acquiring an additional 422,280 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,051,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Generac by 11,907.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,196,000 after acquiring an additional 229,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,354,000 after acquiring an additional 211,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $114.50 on Friday. Generac has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $329.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.51.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts predict that Generac will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

