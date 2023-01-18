Brokerages Set Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) PT at $34.33

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.67. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $79.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $141.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

In related news, Director William Henderson Cameron acquired 1,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 167,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,757.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 49.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

