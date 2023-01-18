MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €223.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($242.39) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($304.35) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($282.61) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €215.00 ($233.70) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($217.39) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €239.00 ($259.78) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

MTU Aero Engines Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €227.50 ($247.28) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €201.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of €184.72. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €149.20 ($162.17) and a 52 week high of €221.10 ($240.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

