Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($47.83) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($39.13) target price on Covestro in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($51.09) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($44.57) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Monday.

Covestro Stock Down 0.1 %

ETR 1COV opened at €41.06 ($44.63) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion and a PE ratio of 8.33. Covestro has a 1 year low of €27.69 ($30.10) and a 1 year high of €58.00 ($63.04). The business’s 50-day moving average is €37.61 and its 200 day moving average is €34.05.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

