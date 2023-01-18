Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €128.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($139.13) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €149.00 ($161.96) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($173.91) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($173.91) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €160.00 ($173.91) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($157.61) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

EPA:SU opened at €148.16 ($161.04) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €138.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of €129.19. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($70.52) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($82.98).

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

