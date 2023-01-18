Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €150.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($163.04) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($173.91) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($128.26) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($135.87) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of EPA SAF opened at €127.98 ($139.11) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €117.25 and its 200 day moving average price is €108.41. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($73.01) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($100.39).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones.

