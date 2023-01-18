LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €800.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €800.00 ($869.57) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €785.00 ($853.26) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €902.00 ($980.43) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €832.00 ($904.35) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €750.00 ($815.22) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($815.22) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EPA MC opened at €797.40 ($866.74) on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of €195.45 ($212.45) and a fifty-two week high of €260.55 ($283.21). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €710.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €666.73.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

