Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €625.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €625.00 ($679.35) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KER has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($614.13) price objective on Kering in a report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a €540.00 ($586.96) price objective on Kering in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €520.00 ($565.22) price objective on Kering in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays set a €610.00 ($663.04) price objective on Kering in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €620.00 ($673.91) price objective on Kering in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Kering Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of KER stock opened at €555.10 ($603.37) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €522.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €509.87. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($251.47) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($453.70).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

