ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €680.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €680.00 ($739.13) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($750.00) price objective on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($760.87) price objective on ASML in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €660.00 ($717.39) price target on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €752.00 ($817.39) price target on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ASML from €550.00 ($597.83) to €650.00 ($706.52) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

ASML Price Performance

