Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €21.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($22.83) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ALO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($34.78) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($38.04) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($40.22) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Alstom Price Performance

EPA:ALO opened at €25.82 ($28.07) on Tuesday. Alstom has a one year low of €25.65 ($27.88) and a one year high of €37.37 ($40.62). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.07.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

