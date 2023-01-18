Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance
NYSE:SFE opened at $3.16 on Monday. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $51.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.
