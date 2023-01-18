Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

NYSE:SFE opened at $3.16 on Monday. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $51.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 671,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 71,671 shares during the period. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,101,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

