Brokers Offer Predictions for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chefs’ Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $36.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $42.16.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $661.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.65 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.47%.

Institutional Trading of Chefs’ Warehouse

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 737,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,354,000 after acquiring an additional 27,173 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,519,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 29,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 293,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 27,316 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

