Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Decreased by Analyst

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for KB Home in a report issued on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.76. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Get KB Home alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.46.

KB Home Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

KB Home stock opened at $35.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $48.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in KB Home by 11,077.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 130.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $856,684.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,553.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.