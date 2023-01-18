Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Decreased by Analyst

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for KB Home in a report issued on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.76. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.06 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.46.
KB Home Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in KB Home by 11,077.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 130.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home
In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $856,684.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,553.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KB Home (KBH)
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.