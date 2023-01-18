Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $7.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03. Security National Financial has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $157.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $83.48 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Security National Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Security National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Security National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

