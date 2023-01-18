Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Security National Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $7.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03. Security National Financial has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $157.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.67.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $83.48 million during the quarter.
About Security National Financial
Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.
