RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.
RF Industries Trading Down 6.1 %
RFIL opened at $5.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.64. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.06 million, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.91.
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
