RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

RF Industries Trading Down 6.1 %

RFIL opened at $5.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.64. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.06 million, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RF Industries Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.