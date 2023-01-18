Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

SOHO opened at $1.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $3.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 32.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,108,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 273,747 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 214.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 131,700 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 9.2% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 82,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 65.6% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 49,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, Seneca House Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

