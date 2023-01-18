Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Qumu to $0.90 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Qumu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.
Qumu Price Performance
NASDAQ QUMU opened at $0.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Qumu has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional Trading of Qumu
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qumu stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.36% of Qumu worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Qumu Company Profile
Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qumu (QUMU)
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.