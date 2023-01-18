Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Qumu to $0.90 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Qumu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get Qumu alerts:

Qumu Price Performance

NASDAQ QUMU opened at $0.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Qumu has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Qumu

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. Qumu had a negative net margin of 58.17% and a negative return on equity of 172.41%. Equities analysts expect that Qumu will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qumu stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.36% of Qumu worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qumu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.