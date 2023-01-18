Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPPI. B. Riley lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPPI opened at $0.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $111.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.03. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.57.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 28,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 368.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 127,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

