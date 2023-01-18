Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ RDI opened at $3.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.49. Reading International has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reading International by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Reading International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 50.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

