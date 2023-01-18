Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ RDI opened at $3.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.49. Reading International has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%.
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
