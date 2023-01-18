StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SIEB stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. Siebert Financial has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 million, a P/E ratio of 73.62 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Siebert Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.