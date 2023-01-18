StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Siebert Financial Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of SIEB stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. Siebert Financial has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 million, a P/E ratio of 73.62 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter.
About Siebert Financial
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
