StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Provident Financial Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $103.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.01%.
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.
