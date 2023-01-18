StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $103.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 381,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

