Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

RVSB stock opened at $7.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp

In other news, Director Larry Hoff acquired 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $61,248.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $61,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,035 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 9.1% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 101,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.