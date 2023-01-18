GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Trading Up 10.8 %

NASDAQ GSIT opened at $2.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.84. GSI Technology has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.69% and a negative net margin of 46.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GSI Technology by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GSI Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 187,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

