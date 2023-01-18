Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWP opened at $1.95 on Monday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Pharma A/S

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Forward Pharma A/S as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Pharma A/S

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

