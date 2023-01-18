Analyzing Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) and Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) and Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Bone Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Demant A/S has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Demant A/S 4 0 1 0 1.40 Bone Biologics 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Demant A/S and Bone Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Bone Biologics has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 614.29%. Given Bone Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bone Biologics is more favorable than Demant A/S.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Demant A/S and Bone Biologics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Demant A/S $2.93 billion 2.21 $399.82 million N/A N/A Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$1.61 million N/A N/A

Demant A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Bone Biologics.

Profitability

This table compares Demant A/S and Bone Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Demant A/S N/A N/A N/A Bone Biologics N/A 7,587.33% 7,258.20%

Summary

Bone Biologics beats Demant A/S on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products. The Communications segment provides headsets for collaborative work and gaming markets under the EPOS brand name. The company was formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S and changed its name to Demant A/S in March 2019. Demant A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Smørum, Denmark.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It is developing NELL-1/DBX Fusion Device for spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L4-S1. The company's platform technology has application in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

