StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Stock Performance

Ever-Glory International Group has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -0.21.

Get Ever-Glory International Group alerts:

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $106.44 million during the quarter.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

Further Reading

