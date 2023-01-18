IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIDEX Price Performance
NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $2.23 on Monday. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $5.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.27.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 15.50% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About IRIDEX
IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.