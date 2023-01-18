IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Price Performance

NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $2.23 on Monday. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $5.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.27.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 15.50% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About IRIDEX

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture raised its holdings in IRIDEX by 42.1% in the third quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 799,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 236,715 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in IRIDEX by 36.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in IRIDEX by 26.0% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 286,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 59,020 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in IRIDEX by 15.9% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

