StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41. Coffee has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 million, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 5.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.83% of Coffee worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

