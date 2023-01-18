StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IDRA Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 122,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Idera Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.