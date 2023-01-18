GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.34 on Monday. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 71.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter.
About GigaMedia
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
