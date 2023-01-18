GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.34 on Monday. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 71.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

