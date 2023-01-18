TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:TESS opened at $4.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $45.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.15 and a beta of 0.91.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. TESSCO Technologies had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $120.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 117,320 shares in the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

