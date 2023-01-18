TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TESS opened at $4.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $45.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.15 and a beta of 0.91.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. TESSCO Technologies had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $120.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of TESSCO Technologies
About TESSCO Technologies
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
