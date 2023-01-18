Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of TANH opened at $2.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. Tantech has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $91.20.

Get Tantech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tantech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tantech during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tantech during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tantech during the first quarter valued at about $185,000.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.