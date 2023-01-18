Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Neovasc Stock Up 29.1 %

NVCN stock opened at $27.80 on Monday. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $76.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,077.37% and a negative return on equity of 78.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neovasc will post -11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.