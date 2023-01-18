StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ PEBK opened at $32.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $185.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average is $27.85.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $20.59 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 3,200 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. 34.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

