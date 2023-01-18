Washington Federal, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) – DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Washington Federal in a report released on Monday, January 16th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $4.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.45. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Washington Federal’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WAFD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Washington Federal Trading Down 1.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Washington Federal

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.72. Washington Federal has a 52 week low of $29.46 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Washington Federal by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,281,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,074,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,105,000 after acquiring an additional 130,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,244,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,238,000 after acquiring an additional 18,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,124,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,796,000 after purchasing an additional 381,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 9.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,073,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,060,000 after purchasing an additional 183,238 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

