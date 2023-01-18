FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Bsr Reit Issued By Raymond James (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Bsr Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.34.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$52.91 million for the quarter.

